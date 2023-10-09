OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that as of today, Old Sterlington Road will be closed to traffic between Bon Aire Drive and Paige Drive. This closure is necessary for construction on the new roadway and turn lanes for the project.

The closure is expected to take around 90 days. At this time, no restrictions have been noted. Motorists can use US Highway 165 and Fink’s Hide-A-Way Road as an alternate route.

The City of Monroe and Department of Transportation and Development thank you for your patience and remind you to drive with caution through the construction site and be aware of work crews and their equipment.