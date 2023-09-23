MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Department of Health and Hospitals, 22 mosquito pools, representing 13 locations, tested positive for West Nile virus in Ouachita Parish. These mosquito pools were collected on September 11, 2023.
The mosquito pools were collected in the following areas in Western Ouachita Parish, Sterlington, West Monroe, and Monroe:
- near the intersection of I-20 and Orange Street
- Garden District
- near Lakeshore Subdivision
- near Bernstein Park
- between Forsythe Avenue and the Ouachita River
- near Kansas Lane
- near the intersection of Cypress Street and Warren Drive
- between WMHS and First West
- near Smith Street
- near Hidden Lakes Subdivision
- the Howard Brown Road area
- near the intersection of I-20 and Hwy. 80
- near Davis Street
All affected areas will be treated by air Tuesday September 26, 2023 and Thursday September 28, 2023. For additional information or comments, please contact Shannon S. Rider at (318) 323-3535.