OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Department of Health and Hospitals, there are reportedly 45 mosquito pools, representing 17 locations, that have tested positive for West Nile virus in Ouachita Parish. These mosquito pools were collected from August 15–22. The mosquito pools are located in the following areas:

Monroe: the Garden District (4), between Ferrand and Hwy. 165 (3), between Forsythe Avenue and the Ouachita River (2), near River Oaks Subdivision (1), near the intersection of I-20 and Orange Street (2), between South Grand andthe Ouachita River (1), near Lakeshore Subdivision (1), and near the intersection of Hwy. 165 and Finks Hideaway Road (2).

West Monroe: between West Monroe High School and First West (6), near Hidden Lakes Subdivision (5), near the intersection of Warren Drive and Cypress Street (3), near Smith Street in Bawcomville (4), near D’arbonne Hills Subdivision (1), and near the intersection of New Natchitoches and Well Roads (1).

Western Ouachita Parish: near Howard Brown Road (4) and near the intersection of I-20 and Hwy. 80(1).

Sterlington: near Davis Street (4). All affected areas will be treated by AIR next Monday and Wednesday. Tonight’s spray zones are NE 12, 15, and 16.

It is advised that anyone working outdoors during the early morning and evening should take personal protective measures, including wearing a long-sleeved shirt and long pants and using an EPA-approved repellant. For additional information or comments, please contact Shannon Rider at 323-3535.