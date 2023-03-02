WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Delta Technology Center is starting a paid youth internship. Delta Technology Center will host this internship in collaboration with the Louisiana Workforce Development.

The center is looking for high school or people returning to the workforce. This internship is for people seeking first-job experience, hands-on hardware-building experience, constructing microelectronics facilities, and resume-building experience.

The Delta Technology Center is located in Farmerville. It is a business incubator site soon to be renovated for energy, advanced manufacturing, and microelectronics.

If you are interested in the internship, be sure to email chester.wilson@pelicandefense.com.