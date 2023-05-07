DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 5, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department was contacted by the Delhi Police Department. The Chief of Police for the Delhi Police Department stated that he was contacted and informed that 23-year-old Kevin Fair, an officer for the Delhi Police Department, had allegedly committed battery on a female subject somewhere in West Monroe.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Additionally, the person who contacted the chief provided footage of the incident through email, but he was unable to view it. Although he could not see it, he did hear a woman screaming. The chief provided the West Monroe Police Department with the complainant’s information, and she was contacted by authorities.

The complainant informed officers that she allegedly saw an Instagram post that contained content of a victim being battered. The complainant reached out to the victim, who informed her that Kevin Fair was allegedly the suspect in the video and that he worked for the Delhi Police Department. The complainant forwarded the footage to the West Monroe authorities.

The West Monroe Police Department viewed the video and found that two separate incidents occurred in November 2022. According to authorities, the first incident shows the suspect grabbing and pushing the victim out of camera view. There was no sound in the video until the end, where the woman can be heard sounding distressed. The male suspect can also be heard saying, “I will know you the f**k.”

The second incident is shown to be taking place in the same location as the first incident. During the second incident, the female victim can be seen laying on the couch while the suspect is standing over her. Fair allegedly proceeds to grab her and drag her to the ground.

Fair is also seen on her back with his arms around her neck. The victim tells Fair, “You are choking me.” The victim is also calling the suspect Lamar.

Authorities made contact with the victim, and she explained that she did send out the video. The suspect, Kevin Lamar Fair, is the ex-boyfriend of the victim.

It was discovered that at the time of the incidents, the two subjects were living together on Blanchard Street. The victim stated that she was grabbed and pushed in the first incident. During the second incident, she claimed he choked her and was not certain if she remained conscious, but she had difficulty breathing.