MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, CSI summer campers from Richland Parish visited Louisiana Delta Community College for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic took place. Campers spent their day learning what the school has to offer for those who are interested in forensic science.

We teach them a little bit about what we have at Delta and what we have to offer as far as forensic science concentration as well as let them see our CSI house where we can do mock crime scenes. Also, our forensic science lab where we do experiments, similar to what they would do in a real laboratory.

Claire Shepard, Associate Professor of Forensic Science