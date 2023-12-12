MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, December 9, 2023, Creed & Creed Law Offices, in partnership with Firehouse Subs, distributed bikes for the Creed & Creed 6th Annual Christmas Bike Drive. The event took place at the law offices of Creed and Creed in Monroe, La.

The bikes were distributed in northeast Louisiana and the remaining bikes will be distributed to various charities and individuals in need throughout the area.