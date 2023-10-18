All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Another suspect in the Ouachita Parish child sex trafficking investigation has been arrested, according to court documents.

On February 9, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on a Theft complaint that took place at a convenience store on Cypress Street in West Monroe, La. According to authorities, they learned that over $1,000 worth of alcohol was stolen by four suspects.

During an investigation, officials identified one of the suspects to be Shimedra Hunter. According to the affidavit, Hunter was seen on security footage grabbing a bottle of alcohol as the cashier turned their back.

In a separate investigation, deputies went on to learn that a 15-year-old victim was sex trafficked and involved in pornography for approximately two years. According to the affidavit, sexual activities were allegedly facilitated by Demartavis Baker and Hunter.

According to deputies, they learned that the victim had sexual intercourse with Hunter and the Baker after the victim initially met the duo. During their initial meeting, the victim advised Hunter that she was 13 years old and Hunter was allegedly “okay” with the victim’s age.

The victim advised deputies that Hunter allegedly took her to houses to have sexual intercourse with other subjects and Hunter would allegedly steal from the residence while the victim was with the subject.

Officials also learned that Hunter allegedly required the victim to get money from the subjects that she engaged in sexual activities with to pay for food and rent. Authorities went on to obtain an arrest warrant for Hunter and she was arrested on April 29, 2023. Authorities went on to obtain an arrest warrant for Joshua D. Perry for his alleged involvement in the sex trafficking investigation.

On July 13, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 165 in Richwood, La. During the traffic stop, deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana and conducted a search on the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, authorities located a suspect marijuana cigarette, and the suspect, who identified himself as “Eric Davis,” allegedly admitted that the narcotics belonged to him. After the suspect was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center, deputies positively identified the suspect as Perry. Perry was been charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Traffic Children for Sex, Resisting an Officer, Driver must be Licensed, and View outward or inward through windshield or windows.

Later in the investigation, authorities learned that the victim was trafficked and involved in pornography for approximately two years by numerous individuals who were allegedly facilitated by Baker and Hunter. Investigators also learned that prior to the victim meeting Baker, the victim met Paul Harper of Canton, Miss. who was also known as “PJ.”

Investigators were advised that Haper was allegedly aware that the victim was only 14 years old at the time and picked the victim up at their mother’s home in Bernice, La., taking the victim to Monroe, La. According to court documents, the victim and Harper allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse numerous times. Harper was accused of making the victim become addicted to using methamphetamine and having sex with the victim during the day while his girlfriend was at work.

On October 17, 2023, Harper was arrested and charged with Traffic Children for Sex.