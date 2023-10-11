All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 21, 2023, shortly before 4:00 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 837 near Louisiana Highway 151. The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Patricia Eley of Simsboro.

According to authorities, they observed a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder with severe front-end damage, and the driver, Jamie Bell, moving slowly and having trouble understanding questions while officials spoke with her. Authorities offered Bell medical attention and she was transported to a nearby hospital in Monroe, La.

Authorities learned that Bell’s vehicle allegedly traveled across the travel lane and struck another vehicle. As a result of the investigation by Louisiana State Police, Bell was arrested on October 1, 2023, and charged with Vehicular Homicide.

As of October 4, 2023, Bell was released from the Ouachita Correctional Center after posting a $45,000 bond.