MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 23, 2023, reports confirmed that Councilwoman Juanita G. Woods made a statement on the fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy on October 21, 2023, in Monroe, La.

It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge and give our condolences to the family that lost a loved one and to the families who had family members that were injured this past weekend. Councilwoman Juanita G. Woods

On the night of October 21, 2023, at 10:16 PM, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Renwick Street in Monroe. A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed as a result of the shooting.

As of now, authorities have not identified a suspect and officers are actively investigating the incident. If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274(Cash).

We will continue to provide updates at myarklamiss.com as more details become available.