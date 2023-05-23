MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On May 25, 2023, through May 28, 2023, the Discover Monroe-West Monroe will hold a press conference to announce this year’s Cottonland Cluster of Dog Shows. This event will take place at the Monroe Civic Center at 10:30 AM.

The guest speakers include representatives from the Cottonland Cluster of Dog Shows, the City of Monroe, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Discover Monroe-West Monroe. The Ouachita Parish K-9 unit dogs and handlers will be available for interviews.