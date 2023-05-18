WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Cottonland Cluster of Dog Shows Press Conference will take place on May 23, 2023, at 10:30 AM, located at 601 Constitution Drive in West Monroe. The shows will take place on May 25, 2023, to May 28, 2023, located at the Monroe Civic Center.

Speakers include representatives from the Cottonland Cluster of Dog Shows, City of Monroe, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Discover Monroe-West Monroe. Ouachita Parish K-9 unit dogs and handlers will be available for interviews.