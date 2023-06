OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Ouachita Council on Aging is hosting, “Cool Down Ouachita,” fan drive to help senior citizens stay cool this summer. Donations of 20-inch box fans are now being accepted at the Ouachita Council on Aging 2407 Ferrand Street in Monroe.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you cannot donate a fan, a cash or check donation will be accepted and be used to purchase fans. For more information, call 318-387-0535.