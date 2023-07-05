WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tim Brandon, an architect with TBA studio of West Monroe, says they are progressing with the new Sports complex. He says they have already laid out a parking area, and much work is being done to the front of the building.

Right now, they are actually trying to have the building enclosed. They are getting ready to turn on the air conditioning system and the power which we are about several weeks away from that. We will soon be closing in the front with a glass system a store front glass system and putting exterior metal wall panels in the front. They just finished laying face brick on the outside of the building and they are cleaning that brick right now. so here within the next few weeks you’re going to see the front transform into the final product, and it will be really exciting, and it will look really nice. Tim Brandon, TBA Studio

Brandon says there will be wooden floors in the sports complex, and they plan to install them as soon as possible.

As soon as we get the air conditioning installed and electricity on, they will bring the wood floor in for the building they will let it sit for a period of time to climatize and this whole bottom floor will be wood. It would be maple wood flooring. Tim Brandon, TBA Studio

The sports complex will entail eight basketball courts and 16 volleyball courts. Construction crews have already begun installing handrails on the second floor.

There will also be a concession stand on the second floor and restrooms on the second floor. The completion of this building its probably gonna draw more attention to this area there is still available land to developed out in front of the sports complex so this is an exciting building in a number of ways Tim Brandon, TBA Studio

Brandon says they expect to complete the project by the first of the upcoming year.