WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, Coney Island Connection on North 7th Street will be hosting a Free Turkey Giveaway event. According to its restaurant owner, Chris Lewis, there will be over 150 turkeys at the event and the event is for those who are really in need of a turkey this holiday season.

The restaurant is located at 2635 North 7th Street in West Monroe, La.