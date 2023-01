CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10 AM to Noon, there will be a community clean-up event in Calhoun, La. The event will begin at Calhoun Elementary School, which is located at 237 Calhoun Road.

To sign up for the event, visit ouachitagreen.org or call 318-355-5622.