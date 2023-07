WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Join West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell at Coffee and Conversation with Mayor Staci on July 13, 2023. Coffee and Conversation is an opportunity for residents to meet with Mayor Mitchell and Department Heads in a casual, informal setting to discuss projects happening in West Monroe. Come and go as you are able.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

The event will take place at PJ’s Coffee on Cypress Street and will begin at 7:30 AM and conclude at 9 AM.