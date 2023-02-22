WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Mayor Staci Mitchell will take part in a Coffee and Conversation event. People will get the chance to speak with Mayor Mitchell in a casual informal setting about upcoming projects and events taking place in the City of West Monroe at Coffee and Conversation.

Coffee and Conversation will take place at the Corner Coffeehouse at 222 Bell Lane in West Monroe from 7:30 AM through 9:00 AM. For more information, please contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or email mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.