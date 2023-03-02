WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — March 2nd is National Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss’s birthday. Claiborne Christian pre-school celebrated by reading Dr. Seuss’s books and dressing up as their favorite Dr. Seuss characters.

According to research, introducing reading to children early has many benefits. It strengthens vocabulary, listening, reading skills, and communication. Iesha Jordan says reading is also an escape for some children.

Sometimes you have kids that are nonverbal, so being able to hear those words and being able to pronounce those words helps them learn. It relaxes them or sometimes they do not get the happiness here or there, probably at home, and they’re able to read that book get that feel of happiness or show emotions. Some books may tell them okay this is how you can let out anger or this is how you can be happy Iesha Jorda, Teacher at Claiborne Christian Pre-School

Jordan also encourages parents to read with their children for at least 15 to 30 minutes daily.