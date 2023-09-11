MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s been 22 years since the world witnessed one of the deadliest attacks in U.S. history. Several officials paid tribute to the thousands of civilians and the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the events of 9/11.

Monroe resident Precious Jefferson, who was living in her hometown in Mississippi at that time, says she was in her middle school history class when it happened. She says she vividly remembers the emotion of that day.

“It was a tragedy back then being that young. But, on 9/11 this was the only day we got to watch it because it was history happening. Our teacher was explaining what was going on. And here we are, 9/11 it’s still a big thing.”

It’s an unforgettable day that forever changed the world when two planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City. One crashed into the Pentagon, and another plane crashed into an open field in Pennsylvania. Sterlington chief of police Barry Bonner, honors those first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“I think it brings us as a nation together. It makes all of us realize that it was our fathers, our mothers, and brothers and sisters, aunt, uncles, cousins, friends. That was everybody that was rushing into the main towers. They were doing whatever they needed to do to save them.”

During a ceremony, Monroe mayor Friday Ellis paid tribute to those who lost their lives on the events of 9/11. He said it’s important to educate new generations about the sacrifices made on 9/11.

“It’s important that we honor our first responders and their families. It’s important for us to remember these events, and teach our children about the importance of this day and why we gather here today to remember those who lost their lives.”