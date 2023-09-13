WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will grant Louisiana $4,979,199.00 from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) for solid waste infrastructure. Officials confirmed that the City of West Monroe will receive approximately $997,190 to expand covered space and storage for receiving, processing, and storing recyclables, and provide equipment to enable the city to accept and process additional waste.
No one wants to see trash in the streets, rivers, and lakes in Louisiana. This infrastructure funding will help keep our communities healthier for our children and cleaner for all.U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)