Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) speaks to a reporter as he arrives to the Capitol for a vote on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will grant Louisiana $4,979,199.00 from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) for solid waste infrastructure. Officials confirmed that the City of West Monroe will receive approximately $997,190 to expand covered space and storage for receiving, processing, and storing recyclables, and provide equipment to enable the city to accept and process additional waste.