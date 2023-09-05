WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced the National Park Service will grant Louisiana $1,021,111.00 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). According to officials, the City of West Monroe will receive $770,161 to rehabilitate and expand existing amenities at Kiroli Park.

Parks serve as a great place for families to come together and enjoy the great outdoors. This funding from energy production in the Gulf of Mexico will provide increase recreational opportunities for our communities. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)