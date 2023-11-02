OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This holiday season, the City of West Monroe will participate in Wreaths Across America Program to place live wreaths on the graves of more than 800 buried veterans at the Hasley Cemetary.

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

The City of West Monroe’s ultimate goal is to have 250 wreaths sponsored. The wreaths will be formally placed on the graves in a wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the cemetery. You can help honor a veteran by sponsoring a wreath for $17 at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.