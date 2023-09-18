WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the City of West Monroe will continue its “Take West Monroe to the Next Level” speaker series. The event will start at 8 AM and will take place at the West Monroe Convention Center. The featured speaker will be Matt Dickerson of Pulpmill Services, Inc.

I encourage all people to attend this informative series. Each speaker will present ways that all of us can work together to make West Monroe an even better place to work and raise our families. Whether you are a resident, business owner, student or concerned citizen, make the time to attend this series and be part of the positive momentum in our community. Mayor Staci Mitchell

This event is free to the public. A light breakfast will be served. To ensure adequate seating, please RSVP to the West Monroe Mayor’s Office by emailing mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.