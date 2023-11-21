WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On November 28, 2023, the City of West Monroe will host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 P.M. The event will take place at the West Monroe City Hall parking lot located at 2305 Noth 7th Street.

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

The public is invited to view the official lighting of the City Hall Christmas Tree. The event will include the singing of Christmas Carols by local school choirs and local musicians, visits from special guests, and complimentary refreshments. Children are encouraged to drop off their

letters to Santa Claus.

For more information about the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, please contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600.