MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Friday, August 11, 2023, the City of West Monroe will host a special presentation to LSU Baseball player and West Monroe native Josh Pearson at City Hall.
This event will start at 3:00 PM and is open to the public.
by: Latrisha Parker
