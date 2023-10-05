WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of West Monroe is partnering with ConnectLA to launch the Louisiana Statewide Broadband Challenge Process to determine locations that need broadband service through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Residents from the West Monroe area are being asked whether they have access to high-speed Internet at their home or business address. If not, you can do one of two things:

Fill out an online form at www.cityofwestmonroe.com/broadband.

Email your name, address, details of the challenge, and Internet provider to broadband@westmonroe.la.gov.

The State of Louisiana will receive approximately $1.35 billion to implement broadband accessibility projects throughout the state. For more information about ConnectLA, you can visit the website at https://connectinglouisiana.com/.