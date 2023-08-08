MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of West Monroe is seeking applicants for the 2023-2024 Mayor’s Youth Council. The program is a group of high-school students who will develop their individual leadership skills to strengthen the West Monroe community through volunteer service and greater awareness of how municipal government operates.

The students who are entering grades 10-12 and reside in West Monroe or West Ouachita Parish are eligible to apply for the Mayor’s Youth Council program. Applications will be due at the West Monroe Mayor’s Office by Friday, August 25, 2023. To receive an application, you contact the Mayor’s Office at 318 396-2600 or email mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.

Applications can be picked up at the City Hall at 2305 North 7th Street on the first floor Mondays through Fridays between 8 AM and 4 PM. The application can also be found online at

www.cityofwestmonroe.com/MYC.