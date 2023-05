WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For the month of May, John Johnson has been named the City’s Employee of the Month. John works in the Public Works Department as a street sweeper. For 33 years, John has worked for the city.

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

The KTVE/KARD family would like to congratulate John for receiving this honor. Thank you for all of your hard work and your contribution to the community.