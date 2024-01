WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 16, 2023, the City of West Monroe announced that the ribbon cutting for the West Monroe Sports & Events facility has been rescheduled. The ribbon cutting will now take place on January 19, 2023, from 2 PM to 4 PM.

