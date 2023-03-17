WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe was named the winner of the 2023 Louisiana District V Cleanest City in Category G. The City of West Monroe will advance to the state judging around late April.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Mayor Mitchell had the privilege of meeting with members of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation this week while they were in town to judge the city for the district level of competition.

West Monroe pays a special thanks to the city’s departments, crews, and community volunteers who all collaborated to help West Monroe look its very best. Be sure to visit myarklamiss.com for details about the upcoming state competition.