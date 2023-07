WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe is asking residents to help honor the veterans buried at Hasley Cemetery this holiday season. Residents can sponsor a wreath to be placed on a veteran’s grave.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

This year, the city hopes to have 250 sponsored wreaths at Hasley Cemetery. Our Wreaths Across America program will take place at 11 AM on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Hasley Cemetery. To sponsor a wreath or for more information, CLICK HERE.