WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 26, 2023, the City of West Monroe invites residents to their Memorial Day Ceremony. The ceremony will take place in the Bell Tower parking lot on Trenton Street at 10 AM.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Join the city to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. For more information, please contact mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.