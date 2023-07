WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 12, 2023, residents are invited to the Ike Hamilton Expo Center for a special announcement. The announcement will be in regards to the City of West Monroe’s 140th Birthday Celebration.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

The event will commence at 2 PM. If you have any questions, please email mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.