WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the city of West Monroe Fire Department will be conducting hydrant flow tests on all fire hydrants located throughout the city of West Monroe beginning on May 15, 2023, through June 16, 2023.

Residents should be aware there will be temporary drop in water pressure during testing and discolored water may result in the flow tests. These tests are generally known as fire flow tests because the highest demands of the water system occur when fighting fire. Flowing the fire hydrants assists with the flushing process and helps remove corrosion, scale and sediment that build up throughout the year.

Specific areas will likely only be affected on 1 or 2 days during this process. If you have any questions, contact the Cite of West Monroe Fire Department at 318-397-0758.