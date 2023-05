WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Fire Department announced the passing of Chief Buddy Wilson on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The fire department extended their condolences to the family of Chief Wilson during this difficult time.

Photo courtesy of West Monroe Fire Department

Chief Wilson served in the military before serving 33 years at the West Monroe Fire Department. Chief Wilson, known as Pappa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, leaves behind the legacy of a hero to his three daughters.