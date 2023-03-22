WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the City of West Monroe congratulated officials for achieving milestone years of service within the city of West Monroe. The employees were recognized at the recent City Council meeting.
Congratulations to these employees:
- 20 years of service: John Allen with the West Monroe Police Department.
- 10 years of service: Tiffany Hayman with the City of West Monroe Fire Department.
- 10 years of service: Henry McGraw – Public Works
- 5 years of service: Chad Hebert with Building and Development
- 1 year of service: Michael Brady – Public Works
- 1 year of service: Natalie Devillier – West Monroe Community Center
- 1 year of service: Evan Goodjoint – Public Works
- 1 year of service: Terry Patton – Parks and Recreation
- 1 year of service: Cody Searcy – Public Works