WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the City of West Monroe has completed installing the Level 2 Electric vehicle chargers located in Downtown West Monroe on Trenton and Wood Street.
The chargers were funded through a grant from Entergy Services, LLC as part of its “Environmental Initiatives Fund” to support environmentally beneficial projects. The chargers are accessible for all electric vehicles and will charge a fee for usage.
Future Level 2 chargers will be installed in the parking lot of the West Monroe Sports & Events facility, currently under construction along I-20.