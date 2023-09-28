WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the City of West Monroe has completed installing the Level 2 Electric vehicle chargers located in Downtown West Monroe on Trenton and Wood Street.

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

The chargers were funded through a grant from Entergy Services, LLC as part of its “Environmental Initiatives Fund” to support environmentally beneficial projects. The chargers are accessible for all electric vehicles and will charge a fee for usage.

Future Level 2 chargers will be installed in the parking lot of the West Monroe Sports & Events facility, currently under construction along I-20.