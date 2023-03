WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 7, 2023, the City of West Monroe had a ribbon cutting in celebration of the completion of the Endom Bridge Realignment Approach Project. The project was led by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

The City of West Monroe paid thanks to partners who contributed to the success of the project, such as Bentz Construction and Beast Engineering.