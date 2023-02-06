WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, February 6, 2023, the City of West Monroe announced the West Monroe Fire Department’s 2022 accomplishments. The accomplishments can be found in the list below.
- Welcomed new Fire Chief Charlie Simmons in the fall of 2022.
- Made just under 3,000 total calls (1,600 EMS calls, 130 motor vehicle accidents, and 21 structure fires).
- Completed a rookie school in February with four graduates and started one in September with 6 graduates.
- Implemented the C.A.R.E.S. Program (42 home hazard assessments, 97 Vials of Life, and 185 smoke alarms).
- Visited with over 5,000 people of all ages during Fire Prevention Month.
- The Fire Prevention Bureau completed 1,354 annual inspections, 85 CO inspections, and 24 new construction finals).