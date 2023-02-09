WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has announced street closures and parade route for the 2023 Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade that will roll through West Monroe, La. and into Monroe, La. on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

NBC 10 has learned that the parade will begin at 6 PM on Natchitoches Street in West Monroe, La., and will turn onto Trenton Street, then turn onto Stella/Mill Street to cross over the Lea Joyner Bridge into Monroe, La. The following streets will be closed for the parade:

Trenton Street will be closed at 7 AM to all vehicular traffic and parking will not be allowed on the street.

Commerce Street will close at 7 AM.

Cotton Street will close at 7 AM and it will be used for emergency vehicles only.

Wood Street from Natchitoches to Commerce Street will be closed at 12:30 PM and will reopen at 4 PM.

Stella/Mill Street at Natchitoches Street will close at 4 PM.

Natchitoches Street will close at 4 PM from the intersection of Stella/Mill Street.

The Lea Joyner Bridge will close to all traffic at 6 PM. Attendants will not be allowed to stand on the bridge during the parade.

The southbound lane of Trenton Street at Stella Street will close at 6 PM.

The eastbound lane of Cypress Street at Bridge Street will close at 6 PM.

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe



Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

For more information about street closures, call West Monroe Police at 318-396-2722.