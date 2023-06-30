WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe announced street closures for the July Celebration that will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Downtown West Monroe. The event will feature live music and food trucks in Alley Park and a fireworks show over the Ouachita River.

Live music will be performed by Josh Love from 7 PM until 9 PM, and food trucks will be in Alley Park from 11 AM until 9 PM. At 9 PM, Fireworks will be shot from the Endom Bridge and can be viewed from Downtown West Monroe or the levee. Attendees may sit on the levee to view the fireworks.

The West Monroe Police Department has announced the following street closures for Saturday, July 1, 2023:

The Endom Bridge will be closed at 8 p.m. to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Coleman Avenue at S. 1st Street will be closed at 8:30 p.m. All eastbound traffic will be directed to turn north onto S. 1st Street.

North Riverfront at the railroad will be closed at 8:30 p.m.

Only patrons of Trapp’s Restaurant and Two Warriors Meadery will be allowed access to their parking lot.

The northbound lane of the 200 block of South Riverbend will be closed to traffic.

The fireworks show is expected to last approximately 15 minutes. The Endom Bridge will reopen once the bridge has been inspected.