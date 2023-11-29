MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of West Monroe has announced the schedule for the events taking place on Dec 2, 2023. The Christmas Festival activities include the 2023 Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade.

Activities taking place that day in downtown West Monroe include the following:

11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – food trucks and festivities in Alley Park

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – live music in Alley Park featuring The Cypress Knees

3:30 p.m. – Kiwanis of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade

6 p.m. – Christmas on the River Fireworks Show presented by the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group

7-9 p.m. – wagon rides throughout the Christmas lights; pick up at Alley Park every 30 minutes.

can be found on the Downtown West Monroe Facebook page at www.facebook.com/downtownwmrg.