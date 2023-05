WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe announced the two students selected as the winners of the 140th Birthday Essay Contest. First place was awarded to a middle school student, Emory Morrison. A high school student, Yuri Cobb, received second place.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

The winners were honored at the West Monroe City Council meeting and awarded a plaque and prizes.