WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 14, 2023, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced two of the six Economic Development Administration awards representing $4.4 million of public investment in the state of Louisiana. One of the award recipients was the City of West Monroe.

According to officials, the City of West Monroe will receive $1.7 million to make infrastructure improvements to deteriorated portions of the Black Bayou Canal, which serves as the main artery for stormwater drainage in the city. The project will be matched with $425,260 in local funds.