WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 14, 2023, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced two of the six Economic Development Administration awards representing $4.4 million of public investment in the state of Louisiana. One of the award recipients was the City of West Monroe.
According to officials, the City of West Monroe will receive $1.7 million to make infrastructure improvements to deteriorated portions of the Black Bayou Canal, which serves as the main artery for stormwater drainage in the city. The project will be matched with $425,260 in local funds.
Thank you to President Biden and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo for recognizing the important role that Louisiana’s life sciences sector plays in creating jobs across our state and improving health care around the world. This award will support the Baton Rouge Health District’s efforts to create a world-class research and health care cluster in our state capital. And the award in West Monroe advances our continuing efforts to make Louisiana more resilient through flood risk-reduction projects inland as well as along the coast. Once again, the EDA demonstrates how the federal government and states working together can transform communities.Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-LA)