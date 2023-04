WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In honor of May being Bike Safety Month, the City of West Monroe and the West Monroe Police Department invites residents to join them for the Bike Safety Expo on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The event will take place at Highland Park Wetland Trails from 10 AM until 12 PM.

Photo courtesy of City of West Monroe

Join the city and police department at Highland Park for giveaways, games, safety information, tips, and a bike ride.