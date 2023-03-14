WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and Keep West Monroe Beautiful have announced the annual Spring Poster Contest for students in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade. The theme for this year’s contest is “Keep West Monroe Cleaner and Greener” and will be held in celebration of the City of West Monroe’s 140th birthday.

Children in grades Kindergarten through 5th Grade are invited to participate. Digital entries are due by Friday, April 7, 2023. Entries can be dropped off at West Monroe City Hall or

emailed to mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.

For more information, you can contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at info@kwmb.la.