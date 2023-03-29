WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials and residents of West Monroe gathered to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of Campbell’s Landing. Mayor Staci Mitchell thanked those who contributed to the project.

Today is a result of vision, participation from the public and faith in our community. So, this river front project was identified by the public through a downtown master plan that was completed in early 2020; so we’re talking three years ago. The people who really kicked started this project are Gus and Jane Campbell. They donated this marina. “ Mayor Staci Mitchell, Mayor of West Monroe

Gus and Jane Campbell expressed their gratitude for giving back to their community. Gus Campbell says he has a lot of memories that have been made at the Ouachita River.

This is a big deal, to us and a big deal to people that have been going to the river a long time. Its Campbell’s Landing but all you people that have helped me enjoy the river and given me the memories, you all’s names are up there too. We’ve been blessed to the point where we are able to pay back, and we will continue to do so. Gus Campbell

I think I speak for both of us we think this river is so beautiful. Jane Campbell

Mayor Mitchell says this is just the beginning, with so much to come. They plan to add a theater, a fishing pier, a new building, and a picnic area overlooking the river.