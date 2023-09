MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials of the City of Monroe, the Planning and Zoning Department will now be located at 802 North 31st Street in the same office as the Engineering Department, effective September 22, 2023. Office hours are from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Individual office numbers will stay the same with the exception of the main number. The P&Z main office number will now fall under the Engineering number, (318) 329-2210.