MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As cold temperatures increase; the City of Monroe Water System encourages a few practices to help with pipe protection on upcoming days with extended freezing temperatures.

Pipe areas to focus on are attics, garages, and behind closed cabinet doors, where pipes are vulnerable due to unheated interior space.

An obvious sign that you have a frozen pipe is when no water comes out of your faucet when you turn it on. The best action is to contact a plumber so the pipe can be safely thawed and repaired.

Some prevention tips are listed below:

Outdoor Prevention

Disconnect drain and garden hoses from water faucets; this will help prevent the faucets from freezing.

Cover outside faucets with an insulating faucet cover.

If faucet covers cannot be found, wrap the faucet in T-shirts or rags, cover the fabric insulation with some plastic bags, and duct tape it into place.

Insulate and heat tape any exposed water piping located outside.

Indoor Prevention

Insulate any exposed piping under sinks and inside cabinets.

Seal or caulk cracks near piping that could allow cold air in from the outside, such as dryer vents or water pipes.

Keep garage doors closed utterly; this will keep cold air from entering the house.

Open cabinet doors to allow heat from the house to circulate and keep the pipes warm.

As a last resort, let the faucets drip, as water conservation is essential to the City of Monroe.

If water pipes rupture and water enters the house, use a private shutoff valve to turn off the water. Call the City of Monroe Water Distribution Office if you have a private shutoff valve or can’t find it.

For more information, call (318) 329-2385.